Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Will we learn premiere date soon?

For those of you who have been following casting news over the past several months, you probably know that Power Book III: Raising Kanan is coming. It’s a prequel show that is focusing on the early days of 50 Cent’s character from the original series — you’ll meet his family and understand why he ended up being such a big part of the game. Kanan is one of the most notorious and dangerous guys from the main series, so you have to imagine that he’s going to have a fantastic backstory.

So when are we going to actually see this show in action? At one point, we really thought there was a chance it could be coming to you in early 2021 … but we’re a little bit more skeptical now. Go ahead and blame the health crisis for that. While most of Book II ended up filming prior to the start of the pandemic, Book III had barely started. Since we have no real sense as to when production will be back, we can’t create unrealistic expectations now. We just hope that we get it at some point in the new year — and don’t forget that there are two more spin-offs coming in Power Book 4: Influence (featuring Tate) and Power Book 5: Force (the story of Tommy).

