Beecham House episode 6 (finale) spoilers: Expect a cliffhanger







Are you prepared for Beecham House episode 6 to arrive on PBS next week? There are a number of things that we can say about it, but let’s begin with this: We’re setting ourselves up for an epic finale. There is a lot of drama that will be unraveling here throughout, as you’re going to see characters try to band together in order to ensure that John Beecham is released.

Should you expect plenty of twists? Definitely. Also, you’re going to see some romantic arcs meet a wide array of surprising conclusions. We think that Beecham House is a show meant to satisfy in the end, but there are going to be all sorts of struggles along the path. Or, at the very least we think that this was going to be the original intention.

For a few more details on what’s to come, remember to check out the full Beecham House episode 6 synopsis that CarterMatt has below:

John learns who betrayed him, while Daniel, Margaret and Chandrika desperately work to get him released. Tragedy strikes at Beecham House.

The Beecham House finale first aired in the United Kingdom almost a full year ago, so there is a ton of information out there about the tragedy that transpires. We can’t say too much about it now out of fear of giving something big away … but let’s go ahead and say that this is going to leave you screaming at your television and demanding more.

Of course, the cruel irony in that is that the tragedy that takes place in the finale may never get resolved fully. As of right now, there is no real world as to whether or not a Beecham House season 2 is going to happen.

