Grantchester season 5 episode 6 (finale) spoilers: First details!







Are you prepared for Granchester season 5 episode 6 to arrive on PBS? We hope so, given that this is an epic, emotional hour. It’s the final episode of the season, and with there being no guarantee of a season 6, we have to imagine that this will be a story that fires on all cylinders. As a matter of fact, it needs to be. That’s the sort of thing that could guarantee another season happening!

While there could be some more personal events that transpire through this episode, the show isn’t going to do a whole lot when it comes to shaking up the format. After all, the center of this installment is going to revolve around murder mystery. What makes this one different? It’s one that will revolve heavily around Will’s past. Given that we haven’t known Will anywhere near as long as Geordie, it makes a certain amount of sense that the story remains focused in this way.

If you do want to get some more information now, we suggest that you check out the Grantchester season 5 episode 6 synopsis below:

When a body is found on Jesus Green, the trail of clues leads Will and Geordie to an oppressive convent, where Will must finally confront his demons. Leonard’s father arrives in Grantchester.

Hopefully, the story of Leonard’s father is going to serve as a great way in which to get more insight as to his life beyond his job. We still can’t say, though, that this is going to be a story with a particularly pleasant conclusion. Just remember how many unpleasant ones we’ve seen over time here.

Before we go, we suppose that there is one more thing that we can say now about season 6 — there’s no real reason to stress about it yet. After all, it’s probably going to take PBS and ITV a little bit of time given the current health crisis.

