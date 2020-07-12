Black Monday season 2 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: All about a plan







As we prepare for Black Monday season 2 episode 10 airing on Showtime next week, there is a simple question worth wondering. What can you expect? How will this crazy-intense journey come to its conclusion? This is the finale, and Showtime is being super-cryptic about it.

Just in case you wanted to get a sense of how cryptic, we like to think that the synopsis below is proof:

A plan comes together. Season finale.

Yeah, that’s it. It’s pretty hard to know what this plan is going to look like or how it is going to unfold at the end.

Is there an added bit of suspense with this finale now? Sure, mostly because it remains unclear as to whether or not there will be a season 3. It’s so difficult — almost impossible, even — to gauge the show’s performance on the basis of live ratings alone. This is one where the vast majority of viewers choose to watch it after the fact, whether it be via their DVR or online. It also remains to be seen as to when a season 3 could even film given the current health crisis. We already experienced a little bit of a delay when it comes to this final part of the season in the first place.

As we wait for the end of this particular story, let’s just cross our fingers now and hope for a satisfactory end. We know that there’s going to be some humor here, but also a lot of different layers, solid characters, and a setting that continues to make Black Monday uniquely its own. Let’s continue to hope that we get a little bit of something more, but for now, hope for an interesting end to Mo Monroe’s story.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Black Monday season 2 episode 10?

