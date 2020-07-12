Is Good Witch new tonight on Hallmark Channel? Season 7 hopes







Is Good Witch new tonight on Hallmark Channel? Within this article, we break that down a little further. Not only that, but we start to raise questions about what the future could hold for Catherine Bell and the rest of the cast.

Let’s kick things off now by getting some of the bad news out of the way — there is no new episode of Good Witch on the air tonight. As for the reason why, that has a lot to do with last week being the finale! We have reached the end of the road of this season, and now we’re in a holding pattern that is set to run for many more months still.

The first thing that we’re going to be waiting for over the next few days is to see if the show does get renewed for another batch of episodes. We’re hopeful at the moment, but we’ve come to learn in 2020 not to take anything for granted. Our view is that Good Witch remains one of the most successful Hallmark Channel series out there and for that reason, they’ll want to do at least one more season, if not more. We’re hoping to hear of an official decision at some point over the next couple of days.

Following that, the next order of business here is going to be seeing when production can actually start. We’re cautiously optimistic that everyone can get back to work a little bit later this year, but it’s like what we just said in the most-recent paragraph. We’ll believe something’s happening when we see it. Everyone will want to be back to work sooner rather than later, but we’re all in a position right now where the health crisis is going to control almost everything. That’s how it has been in the entertainment industry for some time now.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Good Witch right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Good Witch in the future?

Are you still hoping that a season 7 renewal is going to happen? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, stick around in the event you want some more news on the show. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







