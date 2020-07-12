Outlander notes: When could Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish show air?







As many people out there know, we are hopefully going to get a chance to see Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish on Starz later this year. Men in Kilts is the much-discussed travel series featuring the Outlander stars hitting the road across Scotland. It’s a chance to experience cultural traditions, important history, and incredible geography. There’s a lot to look forward to here.

Of course, there is also another big question that people may be understandably wondering about: When in the world the show is going to premiere. To date, Starz has noted that the show is “coming soon,” but what will that window be? We know that for the next several weeks, the network does still have programming on Sunday nights. Hightown is ending today, P-Valley is premiering tonight, and in September, Power Book II: Ghost is going to be starting up. Odds are, Men in Kilts will be following one of these shows rather than airing on its own.

For some more news on Outlander in video form, check out our take on what the future could hold below! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our show playlist. We’ll have some other updates coming soon…

Given that Starz wants to have some ample time in order to properly promote Men in Kilts, we have a hard time imagining that it’s going to premiere at some point over the next few weeks. Our thinking instead is that a September/October premiere makes the most sense. They could even launch it alongside Power Book II: Ghost in order to create as dominant a lineup as possible. We suppose it’s also possible that they could move the show away from the standard Sunday-night-only original programming block to establish more of a foothold elsewhere.

In the end, Starz has options — and they also have a show here that they know could bring them some attention. They’re going to want to take advantage of this to the fullest.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander, including details on when we could learn more casting news

What are you the most excited to see from Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish on Men in Kilts?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember here to stick around for some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







