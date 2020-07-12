Glee star Heather Morris asks to join search for Naya Rivera







We are entering now the fifth day of searching for Glee alum Naya Rivera after an incident unfolded in Lake Piru in Ventura County. Authorities have labeled this a likely recovery mission rather than a rescue, but there has still been no discovery of a body. With the low visibility at the lake and all of the debris scattered at the very bottom, this is a search that could last for many days still. There is also still a hope that she could be lost somewhere out in the nearby wilderness, and it’s clear that there are people everyone desperate to find her. That includes Rivera’s family, her friends, and also her former co-stars.

In a new post on Twitter, Heather Morris (who starred alongside Rivera as Brittany, Santana’s on-screen love interest and fellow McKinley High cheerleader) made it clear that she is interested in helping the search and rescue in any way. Here is what she wrote to the Ventura County Sheriff:

My name is Heather Morris, I’m Nayas close friend and co-worker, and I’m trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru. I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and want to help in any way. I have left a message with the department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you.

This post is another reminder of the close bond Morris and Rivera shared stemming from their time together on the series. It also does just show the fear and the struggle that so many people close to Naya are having in this difficult time. The search-and-rescue teams may be doing all they can, but they still want to have their own element of autonomy in this situation. This is something that happens in a lot of these situations, and it really has nothing to do with whether or not the missing is a famous celebrity.

This remains a developing story, and we’ll have more updates. Our thoughts go out to Naya’s family, Heather Morris, and everyone who cares about her. (Photo: Fox.)

