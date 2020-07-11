The Walking Dead season 10 finale spoilers: Where to expect surprises







The Walking Dead season 10 has not aired on AMC in months, and when you think about that, it’s easy to let it slip your mind that there is still one more episode left to air. There is still no clear timetable on the season finale, though we presume it will air over the next few months. It could be used as a way for AMC to ensure that they still have Walking Dead content later this year given that Fear the Walking Dead was forced to shut down due to the global health crisis.

So what are you going to be seeing on this Walking Dead finale? It feels like there’s been a lot said already about the battle against Beta and the Whisperers, but there’s been a little bit less said about the story of Princess — who we just met before the show concluded its most-recent run. No doubt, she’s a quirky character, but she may also be an introduction to a very different world. We foresee the Beta battle as the conclusion of an arc, but Princess could help kick off a totally new one — one that could eventually be a focus of season 11 (whenever that ends up airing).

Speaking (via Entertainment Weekly) as a part of a new episode of Friday Night in with the Morgans, here is some of what showrunner Angela Kang had to say:

“Obviously we’ve got this new power group of four, with Princess and Ezekiel and Eugene and Yumiko, that is off on the road, and so we are going to see some interesting turns in that.”

In the end, our feeling on The Walking Dead is fairly simple. You can watch the finale for the brutality of the Beta battle, but the true shock value could be found elsewhere.

