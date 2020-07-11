Is Dancing with the Stars season 29 this fall really feasible?







When ABC announced much of their upcoming schedule, there weren’t too many surprises in there. yet, there was one courtesy of Dancing with the Stars.

We understand that the ballroom competition has served as a tradition for the network for quite a long time now, and we also understand there not being a whole lot of interest in wanting to deviate far from that. However, simultaneous there are a lot of concerns when it comes to making the competition happen, and these don’t seem to be going away anytime soon.

Obviously, the chief concern is health and safety in the midst of this crisis. with some shows, you can find workarounds with people being on set, including social distancing and a reduction of intimate scenes. Yet, Dancing with the Stars is a show about intimacy! You spend so much of your time close to another competitor onstage, and that’s without even thinking about the hair and makeup teams that prepare you to hit the floor. You can eliminate the live audience, but that seems to be the only thing with this show that is an easy fix.

Back when ABC first announced their schedule, the number of cases in Los Angeles County aren’t what they are now. It’s a far more challenging situation at the moment, and there’s only one solution that we can think of that would work for this show: Quarantining the contestants and having them rehearse and prepare in their own version of the NBA bubble. Would a bunch of celebrities really want to do that?

This brings us to the other major issue — casting. There’s one great booking at the moment in former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, but that’s it. No more names are announced, and it may be hard to convince a big cast of familiar faces to do this. Sure, their schedules may be lighter … but the concerns are much greater. If we were a celebrity, we’d easily prefer to do The Masked Singer given that you’re at least protected with greater regularity.

