Absentia season 3 video: Stana Katic, cast tease what’s ahead







Can you believe that the premiere of Absentia season 3 is less than a week away? There’s a lot to be excited about here — and the cast seems to share in some of that sentiment.

In the video below, you can hear Stana Katic, Patrick Heusinger, Neil Jackson, and a number of other cast members detail some of what you can expect to see in the stories to come. There are no major spoilers in here; instead, a heck of a lot of hype. Emily Byrne is still recovering from what transpired with Alice at the end of season 2, and the rest of her family is sharing that sentiment. They try to move forward, but there are some ghosts from the past that still remain. Not only that, there are some new issues rising to the forefront.

If you haven’t had a chance to check out the season 3 synopsis yet, this also serves as a great way to get more information:

After the dramatic events of season two, Emily Byrne (Stana Katic) is serving out the final days of her FBI suspension while working hard to be the best possible mother to Flynn. Everything is upended when an international criminal case hits too close to home, threatening the family she is so desperately trying to hold together. Emily and her husband, Special Agent Nick Durand (Patrick Heusinger), can’t help but intervene, and Nick’s life is endangered.

Following a sequence of deadly events, Emily must race against time to save Nick, but in the process comes to realize there’s a larger conspiracy brewing. Emily’s demand for the FBI to go after Nick is met with resistance. Taking matters into her own hands, she puts a risky plan into action – bringing her face-to-face with the one man who can lead her to Nick, Colin Dawkins (Geoff Bell). Orchestrating a clever ruse along the way with the help of her former FBI instructor, Rowena Kincade (Josette Simon), Emily heads off with Special Agent Cal Isaac (Matthew Le Nevez) in pursuit. It’s a dangerous journey that will take Emily far from Boston, testing her like never before and forcing her to learn to trust again, to love again, and to finally realize her true place in the world after everything she’s been through.

So there’s a LOT going on this season — and it’s going to elevate the story even more beyond what you’ve seen so far. Brace yourselves now — next weekend is going to be a crazy one for a lot of you who are planning a binge.

