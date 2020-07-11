The Blacklist season 8: Who could be the overall Big Bad?







We know The Blacklist season 8 is going to be coming to NBC eventually. The struggle is just waiting for it. There is no clear timetable as to when production will restart, let alone some of what you can expect.

For the time being, let’s go ahead and pose a question of a different kind: Who will be the central adversary in the end? Who is the Big Bad who needs to be feared? It’s fair to assume that the first few episodes will be about Katarina Rostova, but that’s just because she was implanted in that role for much of season 7 … and that season didn’t get a chance to be filmed to completion. Now, we’re left to ponder over questions aplenty about what happens on the other side.

Interested in some The Blacklist video discussion? Then check out the latest at the bottom of this article! After you do just that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more news and check out our show playlist. We’ll have further insight coming during the offseason…

If we had to draw out the most-likely scenario here, it’s that we will end up seeing Neville Townsend as the next big adversary. We know that this character is the architect of the Townsend Directive, the mysterious kill order that was put out there on Katarina. It seems like they are still out there, and they’ve been mentioned enough for them to be notable. (We’ve heard theories already that Reddington is Townsend, but we have a hard time thinking that this is 100% the case.)

Another situation is that the show decides to bring back either a Big Bad or an element of the past, with a possibility being Alexander Kirk. Do we think that this will happen full-time? Probably not; it’s more possible that the show either continues with Katarina or brings someone completely new to the table.

Of course, there is also one more possibility — that either Reddington or Liz moves into the role and the whole season is about the two squaring off. We’re concerned about that for sure, but we also think that The Blacklist relishes the dynamic of Liz and Reddington. We understand tension for now, but in the end, we think the show’s much more compelling if the characters have opportunities to work together.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now on The Blacklist, including some further teases on the future

Who do you think is going to be the central adversary of The Blacklist season 8?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news related to the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







