Blue Bloods season 11: How many episodes should we see Joe Hill?







As we prepare for Blue Bloods season 11, Joe Hill is obviously one of the biggest question marks out there. During the finale entitled “Family Secrets,” we learned that he is Joe Reagan’s secret son, someone the family never knew even existed. Coincidentally, he just so happens to already be a part of the NYPD. He’s going to fit in with with some of the family to some degree, but there is no guarantee that this relationship will be perfect.

Of course, there’s not even a guarantee that you will see this character in every single episode.

So how many episodes are you going to see Joe as a part of the show? We know already that the writers are planning to include more of the character, as you would expect given that he now gets family-dinner privileges. Yet, it also feels like a false narrative to say that he’s going to be around the Reagans all of the time. He’s got his own life, his own family, and his own way of doing things.

How we would view Joe in the family-dinner setting is that he would be keen to make an appearance once a month, at least — he wants to get to know this new family, and so he could be there on occasion. We think the same thing goes for having him around on various cases. We think that as a series, Blue Bloods would like to use his new energy here and there … but they also have so many regular characters as it is. There’s not necessarily a ton of space to throw someone else into the mix. If there end up being 22 episodes in season 11, we would predict that we’d see Joe in maybe somewhere in the 6-10 episode range. Unless he’s a series regular, it’s hard to imagine him turning up in more than half.

