Outlander season 6: When could we expect first casting news?







At the moment, we’re in a situation where everything is quiet on the Outlander front. It’s been several weeks since there has been news on filming, or really any specifics at all when it comes to the Starz drama.

As many of you out there probably know, there is a very particular reason for that — there isn’t a whole lot that can be announced at the moment. Filming is probably not going to kick off until this fall, at the earliest, and there’s a real hesitancy to share specifics. Nobody wants to get the hopes up of the show’s diehard fan base, only for plans to change due to the current health crisis. We’re optimistic over the show’s future this year, but let’s be honest — it’s been almost impossible to predict what’s going to happen tomorrow these days, let alone what’s going to happen two or three months from now.

Yet, there will remain curiosity into many different things related to the show, with casting being among them. We know the writers have been working on the show for quite some time, and that means that there are probably some new roles that have already been written. Can they cast the series from afar, and in a remote setting? Without a doubt. Virtual auditions and interviews can be done, and the series likely wants to prepare as much of their cast as possible so that when filming begins, it’s smooth and efficient.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that there will be any casting announcements anytime soon — and there’s a good chance that there won’t be any even when these new guest stars / recurring players arrive to set. Typically, Outlander announces new characters weeks following them being on set, and often in a bulk press release. We’ve never fully understood why they shy away from individual announcements, but that’s something that they haven’t been altogether interested in doing.

With the uncertainty of filming, and also the show’s tendency to take their time with casting announcements, we’d probably not expect anything substantial to come out until 2020. For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that production happens this year.

Are there any book characters you want to see for the first time on Outlander season 6?

