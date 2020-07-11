Blindspot series finale promo: Did Jane lose her memories?







For so much of Blindspot, we’ve seen this story be about Jane trying to recover some of what she has lost. Her memories were gone in the pilot, including her actual name. Meanwhile, we’ve seen her also lose everything in favor of Remi. This woman has gone through so much time and time again, but in the upcoming series finale, she’s still not going to have an opportunity to breathe.

In the promo below, you get the tiniest of teases of it. Based on the way that the penultimate episode concluded, it’s fair to speculate that Jane will be without some of her memories for at least a good part of this episode. That means we could be watching her struggle to get them back. Maybe she will have some of them but, even if that is the case, they may not be put together properly in her head.

Interested in more teases now on the Blindspot series finale? Then be sure to watch our take and early predictions below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our playlist. Just remember that we will have more coverage coming…

While we do assume that there are going to be some showdowns within this episode involving Jane, the team, and Ivy, let’s be honest — Madeline’s death has already neutered some of the Big Bad drama that we could’ve had here. It feels like the main focus of the journey now is going to be on Jane herself. This finale is the 100th episode, and there could be just as much looking back as looking forward. We wouldn’t be surprised if there are cameos aplenty.

If you do love Blindspot, we think that there is a pretty-good chance that you’re going to love this finale. It’s hard to imagine otherwise when you consider everything that this episode could be bringing to the table.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blindspot, including further details on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Blindspot series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







