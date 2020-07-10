Run canceled by HBO; no season 2 reportedly on the way







For those wanting to see more of HBO’s ambitious comedy Run, it does seem like we’re regrettably at the finish line.

Today, the network announced in a statement that “after exploring potential ways of continuing Ruby and Billy’s journey, together with showrunner Vicky Jones, we have come to the decision that we will not be moving forward with a second season of Run.” This move does come as a surprise given the talent involved here, including Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson as leads plus Phoebe Waller-Bridge both on-screen and off as an executive producer. While the ratings for season 1 were not stellar (at least in live numbers), this did feel like a property that could blossom and grow. Deadline reports that there were back-and-forth discussions on bringing the show back, but this is the place that we’ve ended up with it.

Also, we definitely think that season 1 ended in a way where people would want to see what was next for Ruby and Billy … if there was anything left for them. It was such an interesting look at relationships and impulsiveness — there aren’t too many other series out there quite like it.

We suppose that it’s possible in theory that Run ends up elsewhere, but we’d rather doubt it at the moment. We’re not sure that there was enough of a mainstream splash here, and clearly the hope from HBO was that this would be one of those shows that could spread over time with grassroots support. They just weren’t seeing that to their satisfaction. It’s always going to be a bummer to us when premium-cable shows end before their proper time, mostly because we know that all of them have potential to be so much more. Alas, shows sometimes go too soon, and then we are left after the fact to wonder what could have been and what the future could have looked like.

