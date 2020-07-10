Shark Tank revisited: Yellow Leaf Hammocks, Rollin Greens, Dreamland Baby, The Mad Optimist







Tonight on Shark Tank, be prepared to see Yellow Leaf Hammocks, Rollin Greens, Dreamland Baby, and The Mad Optimist all featured. These are four products all looking to find better or healthier solutions to things already out there in the market. Back when this first episode aired in May, (spoiler alert) all of the entrepreneurs were able to strike a deal! This was the final episode of the season, so the producers made sure to go out with a bang.

“1122” – A mom from Danville, California, believes she has the solution to help your babies sleep through the night. Entrepreneurs from Bloomington, Indiana, introduce the Sharks to their ethical business model for their personalized body care brand; while a husband and wife from Boulder, Colorado, pitch their healthier plant-based alternative of a favorite comfort food. Entrepreneurs from San Francisco, California, present their stylish and ethically minded version of a comfortable outdoor accessory on “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, JULY 10 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 5/15/20)

Rollin Greens – This product was an intriguing idea when it was in the Tank, and we’re glad to see that it got a deal with Robert! The idea behind it is smart — provide healthy, vegan versions of classic pub staples like chicken wings and tater tots. It’s a way for people to get their flavor fix without the same sort of guilt. We haven’t seen much movement since the episode aired here.

Dreamland Baby – The idea behind the product is fairly easy to understand — a weighted blanket that is safe for babies. This could not only help them to obtain better sleeps, but also their parents, as well. Those early years of parenthood can be tough! While a deal was made with Lori Greiner in the Tank, we haven’t seen much change since this episode aired.

Yellow Leaf Hammocks – This is a company that is all about providing sturdy, ethically-produced hammocks that give jobs to women who very much need the opportunity. It’s a fantastic concept, and seemingly a good product. It did get an investment from Daniel Lubetzky, who was the guest shark in this episode.

The Mad Optimist – Customized skin and body-care products were all the rage on Shark Tank season 11, as we saw a number of them turn up. What we liked about this brand is that there was a real emphasis throughout on making sure customers knew these products were plant-based and designed for every customer’s individual wants and needs. There was a deal in the Tank with Mark, but haven’t seen a lot of change since the episode.

What do you think about some of these products featured on Friday’s Shark Tank?

