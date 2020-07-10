Down to Earth with Zac Efron season 2: Will it happen at Netflix?







Following today’s big premiere at Netflix, is there a chance for a Down to Earth with Zac Efron season 2? Is that something to have high hopes for?

Let’s just kick things off at the moment by noting this — we haven’t heard anything as of yet when it comes to a possible season 2, and we don’t think that this show was necessarily meant to be something that runs for an extremely long period of time. Yet, we’ve been around this TV business long enough to know that plans can very well change, and a lot of it really comes down to performance. If Netflix sees enough of a demand to merit another season of the travel show, they may try to make it happen.

Here, of course, is the challenge — despite how well-intentioned Efron’s travel series is, there are a lot of obstacles associated with getting out there and doing some more episodes. Take, for starters, the simple fact that a lot of countries are closed to travel from the United States for now. Even when things are starting to open back up, the health crisis makes almost everything a little bit riskier. This is a show that will need to exercise caution and patience — if it can do that, then it will probably have access to more locations.

In the end, this is one of the best shows out there when it comes to showcasing eco-friendly ways to live. Efron and Darin Olien set out in this series to speak with thinkers and innovators all over the world, trying to understand better the world that surrounds them. The first season has a wide array of interesting locations across multiple continents, and if we ever have a chance to see more, we imagine that the focus will only expand outward.

Because there is no hurry in filming at the moment, we wouldn’t expect any news on a Down to Earth with Zac Efron season 2 at any point in the near future.

