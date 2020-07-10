Stargirl episode 11 spoilers: First details on ‘Shining Knight’







Stargirl episode 11 carries with it the title of “Shining Knight” and from what we’re hearing right now, this episode could be epic.

For starters, Geoff Johns is penning the episode. Typically, hours written by a showrunner are the ones meant to have the greatest impact. Shining Knight is an important comic-book figure but to date, he’s only been briefly teased on the show itself. This episode should provide a little bit of backstory, but for now, the writers are clearly keeping their cards close to the vest. For further proof of that, just note that Shining Knight himself isn’t even mentioned in the Stargirl episode 11 synopsis:

A BLAST FROM THE PAST — Courtney’s (Brec Bassinger) life gets turned upside down when someone from her past arrives in Blue Valley. Meanwhile, Pat (Luke Wilson) uncovers new information about the ISA’s plan and Jordan (Neil Jackson) makes a surprising discovery at work. Jennifer Phang directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#111). Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy and Christopher James Baker also star. Original airdate 7/28/2020.

The part of this that is the most interesting to us is the arrival of someone from Courtney’s past. Is it her father? We know that she has been transfixed on the idea that Starman was her biological dad, but is that really the case? There are a few different ways that this story could prove interesting.

At the end of “Shining Knight” there are only going to be two more episodes to go. With that, let’s go ahead and hope that the writers do a lot in order to set the stage for whatever the conclusion here is going to be. We think that Jordan is the real Big Bad for the season, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Cindy becomes the final boss down the road.

What are you the most curious about right now entering Stargirl episode 11?

Be sure to share some of your first thoughts and hopes in the comments! We’ll have more news on the series before too long. (Photo: The CW.)

