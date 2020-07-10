Why was Chilling Adventures of Sabrina canceled? Part 5 hopes







We’re a couple of days removed now from the somewhat-surprising cancellation of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Why are we only “somewhat” surprised? Go ahead and blame Netflix for that. They have a real tendency of ending their shows far too soon and not giving anyone an opportunity to see their stories play out.

Ultimately, we do know this: The end of Sabrina is not something that the show’s own producers wanted. In a post on Twitter, executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed this, noting that Part 5 of the story would have been “Witch War,” and also potentially a crossover with Riverdale in some shape or form. We don’t know how this would have worked fully, given that one show airs on Netflix and the other The CW (at least in America). Yet, we’re sure it would’ve been worked out. Given the close proximity between Greendale and Riverdale, it made sense for this to happen at some point in the future.

Of course, hearing all of this is a pretty compelling reason for some people out there to try and save the show … if that’s really even possible. Saving streaming shows is difficult for a multitude of different reasons, and this marks the second time in the past month that we’ve seen an Archie universe show get the ax. Katy Keene was canceled recently by The CW, and it had an easier time of working out crossovers with Riverdale.

The reason why Netflix is moving on had to do with a couple of different factors. For one, this may have something to do with the cost of the series. Netflix also seems to be shifting away from shows owned by studios that have a rival streaming service out there. Disney+ seemed to mark the end of a lot of the Marvel programming on Netflix, and Warner Bros. TV (the studio behind all of the Archie shows) now has HBO Max. That is where Katy Keene is currently streaming.

Thank you for all the love, #sabrinanetflix fans. Part Four is our best yet and Part Five, “Witch War,” would’ve been AMAZING. To be continued in the pages of #CAOS comic book… 💔🔮☠️🍔👨🏻‍💻 pic.twitter.com/wNvTfxYNfX — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) July 10, 2020

