Blindspot season 5 episode 11 return date: Why the wait for series finale?







Yesterday, you may have heard the news that Blindspot season 5 episode 11 — a.k.a. the series finale — is airing on July 23. Now, we have to come to the next important question: Why?

Without a doubt, it’s weird that the NBC drama is making you wait for such a long time to see the final chapter, especially when we had a two-hour block last night and easily, those could have been spread across this week and next. It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense why the network is keeping viewers waiting … other than that they are looking to the future just as much as they are the present.

Here’s what we think NBC is doing by putting Blindspot on ice for a week — next week, they are airing a 30 Rock reunion special that is also meant to be promotion for some of their upcoming programming. They are then following that with repeats of some of their established comedies. If we had to guess, the strategy that NBC is taking here is that they want to promote some shows that are coming back for next season after something that they anticipate will get some good ratings. Since Blindspot is ending in just one week, they don’t have anywhere near the investment in getting it good numbers.

Is that a bummer? Sure, mostly because we want the series to end on a high note. Not only that, but we still have our own delusional dream of some sort of Patterson / Rich Dotcom spin-off that will almost certainly not happen. It’s just a fun thing to think about.

