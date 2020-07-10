Better Things renewed for season 5; Ramy renewed for season 3







Who wants some more renewal news? Well, this time around we come presenting updates on a couple of different shows!

Let’s kick things off with Better Things, which is getting a season 5 on the heels of star and showrunner Pamela Adlon signing a new deal with FX Productions. We don’t think that the show’s future was ever in doubt, this should allow the series’ diehard viewership to breathe a sigh of relief.

In a statement confirming the news, FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier had the following to say:

“We are truly honored to work with Pamela … She is one of the most talented artists in the business, which is exemplified through her work as a producer/showrunner, actor, writer and director. The most recent season of Better Things was its best yet and we’re excited about what’s to come in season five, as well as all of the future projects we are working on together.”

Meanwhile, today Hulu also confirmed that Ramy has been renewed officially for a season 3. While the streaming service doesn’t reveal a whole lot of their viewership data, we have to assume that there was a sizable audience for the comedy. Beyond just that, we know that there are also some positive reviews and awards consideration out there. Given how few shows get nominations these days, we have to imagine that having a genuine contender is always going to boost your chances at a renewal. Before awards season, Ramy was more or less an under-the-radar show. Now, there’s a chance that it can continue to stand in the spotlight.

Because of the global health crisis, we wouldn’t anticipate a premiere date for either one of these shows anytime soon. It could be 2021 until production is underway, but you have to take a wait-and-see approach with just about everything these days.

What do you think about Better Things and Ramy being renewed for other seasons?

Which show, if either, are you actively watching right now? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







