For Life season 2 spoilers: Is Aaron Wallace getting out of prison?

Much like Isaac Wright Jr., the inspiration for the series, it looks as though Aaron will find his way out from behind bars. How that happens remains to be seen, but it’s one key point to the second season. Beyond that, he’s going to continue to help those who are still behind bars — and also deal with a lot of issues going on in the real world. It does seem as though the show is looking to take on not only the health crisis, but also the Black Lives Matter movement that has surged in attention over the past several weeks. Racial justice and police reform were topics that For Life already had front and center; now, they can take this on again with a heightened gaze due to what is going on in the real world.

Speaking to Deadline, showrunner Hank Steinberg makes it clear why it was important for Aaron to get out of prison in season 2 — especially when it comes to take on the specific subject matter coming up:

We do intend to get him out of prison early in the season and to explore what it’s like for the character to try to re-assimilate into his old live, to reclaim his family and to try to establish himself in society. That’s the best way of us to tackle [the pandemic] and the rapture from the BLM explosion; it’s much better dramatically to have to tackle that from outside the prison.

The real struggle for a lot for For Life viewers is going to be waiting to see it — the renewal news was all sorts of fantastic. Yet, we don’t anticipate it returning until the spring, at the earliest.

