Blindspot season 5 episode 9 reveal: Is Patterson dead or alive?







Is Patterson alive? Entering Blindspot season 5 episode 9 on NBC tonight, we know that this was the primary question.

When you think in terms of what happened to her on this past episode, it was pretty easy to render a verdict: The character was dead. She’s gone, and there was no clear way that she could have survived that fiery incident.

For more video thoughts entering tonight's Blindspot episode, watch the latest discussion below! After you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist.

Yet, here’s another important thing to remember here — Blindspot has a way of tricking you. They love their big surprises, and they also love subverting expectations. There are also few characters out there more intelligent than Patterson — maybe she had a plan all along to survive, or maybe it’s something that she came up with at the very-last second. We’re rooting for her to still be around, and that was our hope entering the first of the two episodes tonight. We know that Ashley Johnson will be appearing within the two episodes tonight, but that is no guarantee that her character is still in the realm of the living.

So does Patterson really make it? That’s something that we’ll be offering some updates on within this article. Be sure to keep refreshing this article during the two-part event for more! It’s going to be a high-octane, emotional two hours of TV.

Update: Patterson is alive! The good news was revealed about seven minutes into the episode tonight. With that in mind, there’s nothing to worry about in regards to her fate, and instead plenty of questions about everything else. Take, for example, whether or not she will be able to save the team.

What do you think about the current Patterson arc on Blindspot season 5 episode 9?

