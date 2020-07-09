Snowfall season 4: Will current circumstances change the story?







We’re in the midst at present of what may feel like a forever waiting game for Snowfall season 4 … and it’s not going to be over anytime soon. Production is partially done on the latest batch of episodes, and we haven’t gotten any indication that FX is planning to air what they have in the can until the remainder of the story is closer to being done.

Whenever production does start again, odds are that it’s going to look and feel a little different. There will be changes; yet, how dramatic will some of these changes be? That feels like a good subject to try and break down a little bit here.

First things first, Snowfall is a period piece. You can’t just take anything directly from the present and then throw it into the past. Racial justice is an issue the show has already been taking on, and that is something that we imagine will be a continued focus — the writers can’t reference the present, but they can continue to put in themes that echo what so many are going through now.

In terms of production itself, we imagine that there will be alterations in terms of how scenes or shot — there may be fewer group scenes or extras, and the story itself may need to be scaled down and a little bit simpler. Yet, we don’t foresee the writers having to throw out huge arcs they had planned now because of pandemic-related filming restrictions. The term “Hollywood magic” exists for a reason. There are ways to make scenes look authentic to the story being told, even if you have to get creative to make them happen. Think in terms of elaborate camera tricks or post-production work.

If you love Snowfall, that’s still going to be the same no matter when the show comes back … but we’re not currently expecting it to be this year. Better to be pleasantly surprised than let down later on, right?

