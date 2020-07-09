Better Call Saul season 6: Is Bob Odenkirk hopeful on Jimmy’s fate?







While Better Call Saul is in most senses a prequel, the writers have rather effectively set up some mystery with Gene. We know where the flashback stories are going, but there is still that lingering question of where the tale will end. Is he going to be miserable forever in Omaha? Could he die? Will Kim Wexler find him or vice-versa? Is Kim even alive? These are all questions that we’ve asked ourselves over time.

Based on everything we’ve seen from him, we can’t exactly say that Jimmy is a good person. Yet, we think he’s capable of doing good. That’s what makes him different from endgame Walter White. We don’t think that he is locked into either death or an eternity of misery. If there is a way for him to focus on the more endearing parts of himself, we’re all for it. We don’t really need to see him punished for his sins further than he has been.

So how optimistic is Bob Odenkirk about this prospect of a happy ending? Not very. Yet, at the same time he clearly doesn’t want to rule anything out. In speaking on this subject further in a new interview with TVInsider, here is some of what he had to say:

Well, all indications are that it [the ending] will be tragic. And yet, I hold out hope that as opposed to Walter White, the character can end up in a better place than he started. I don’t think that having self-awareness, even if it’s earned through incredible pain and trauma, is a bad thing to get. I think it can make you more happy with your life … I don’t like Saul, but I liked Jimmy and I like the man inside the man. I have an affection for that guy and I want him to be okay. We’ll see … I doubt it, but I can hope.

If Jimmy does have a sad ending as Gene, it’s going to be hard for all of us to digest … Bob included. Yet, this is not a world where happy endings always happen. Sometimes, it can be hard to run away from the ghosts of your past.

