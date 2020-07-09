Blindspot season 5 episode 11 spoilers: Series finale expectations







There’s no real reason to beat around the bush here — Blindspot season 5 episode 11 is the end of the road. This episode marks the series finale, and the last time to see some of our favorite characters in action. There’s going to be a lot of ground to cover given that there is only one episode left, but we feel confident the writers are going to be capable of it.

For the record, this episode (entitled “Iunne Ennui”) is also the 100th episode of the series. Typically shows that hit this milestone like to do at least something as a tribute to the past; there could be a part of this mixed in here somehow.

Want a few details now all about what lies ahead? Then go ahead and check out the full Blindspot season 5 episode 11 synopsis:

07/23/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Blindspot’s 100th and final episode. Turn off your mind relax and float down stream…it is not dying…it is not dying. TV-14

Yea … that’s what NBC is giving us. It’s not often that you get a synopsis for a network show that feels a little bit like Mr. Robot. this is probably meant to correlate to a sense of hopelessness and fear, which a lot of the team could have. They’ve gone so far to try to earn their freedom and stay safe, and we’re sure that they would love to be able to breathe a little bit easier. Before they do, though, they are going to have to take on the very concept of death itself. They have to stare everything that they stand to lose right in the face.

What do you want to see when it comes to Blindspot eason 5 episode 11?

