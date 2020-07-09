In the Dark season 3 premiere date hopes for Perry Mattfeld, cast







Want to know the In the Dark season 3 premiere date at The CW … or at least when it could potentially be following today’s finale?

The first thing that we should note here is that the Perry Mattfeld-led drama series will be back for another season! The renewal was actually issued many months ago, so even though the live ratings for season 2 have left a little bit to be desired, there’s never been a serious cause for concern about the immediate future. There’s going to be time in order to determine whether or not season 3 will be the final one; we’re nowhere near that point as of yet.

For those who are wanting a season 3 anytime soon, though, prepare for some epic disappointment — you’re going to be waiting a while. The first two seasons did not premiere until the spring, and that’s the earliest we can expect to see season 3. Of course, there’s also a good chance it could be later depending on how long the current health crisis lasts. The entire CW schedule for the 2020-21 season has been pushed back with a few exceptions, so there may not be a timeslot open for it until we get around to the summer. Patience is going to be required here as we find our way to getting the show back. The same goes for filming, given that just about every show is facing a lot of uncertainty there. A lot of CW shows may not be in as bad of a position due to their Canadian productions, but even still there will be limitations that are enforced and other hurdles that need to be overcome.

As far as the story ahead for season 3, we don’t think it’s altogether complicated on paper. Murphy and company are going to face some new mysteries; what stems from those will probably what makes them complicated.

