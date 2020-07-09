Burden of Truth season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at The CW, CBC?







Is Burden of Truth renewed for a season 4, or should you at least be optimistic about getting good news? Within this piece, we’ll do our best to break at least some of that down!

Let’s go ahead and kick things off here with a big dose of reality: For the time being, there is now official word as to whether or not the Kristin Kreuk-led legal drama is going to be back for more episodes. The renewal situation for Burden of Truth is complicated, mostly because it’s not strictly a CW series. It’s a Canadian import that hails from CBC, so what they want to do up north is just as essential to what The CW is going to decide. The two countries effectively need each other in order to make this happen. The CW licensing the show helps to bring in income.

For now, the good news that we can hand down is at least this: To date, season 3 on The CW is up a good 20% in the 18-49 demographic from season 2, and it’s also up more than 6% in total viewers. Given that a lot of shows tend to decline from one season to the next (ironically as they become more expensive), this is unabashedly great news. There are some factors that may be playing into the increase, including the fact that there are less viewing options out there due to the global health crisis. With more viewers at home, more inevitably may be giving this show a chance. Will they stick around for another season? That’s tough to say.

We’d say that we’re cautiously optimistic that Burden of Truth will be back for another season. While we’ve seen some CBC shows meet an untimely end like Anne with an E, we tend to think that had more to do with Netflix than the network itself. They’ve also had Heartland on the air for more than a decade, so we think they’re more than happy to have long-running programs there. Hopefully, we’ll learn more over the coming months.

