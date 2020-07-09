When Calls the Heart season 8: Preparing for the start of filming







When Calls the Heart season 8 is not officially underway production-wise, but we know that we’re inching ever closer to it!

For some more evidence, why not take a look at the Twitter post below from series star Erin Krakow? Within this, she makes it clear that she is flying to the Vancouver area in order to get set for work on the Hallmark Channel drama … but this season is a little different than most.

Typically, when the cast flies in to British Columbia, their process is as simple as landing, getting themselves situated, and then preparing to get to work before too long. This time around, there’s a 14-day quarantine period tacked on due to the global health crisis. There may be other boxes that need to be checked, as well, and every single production is subject to further delays depending on what happens with testing.

We know that there were some dates reported as to when the series would actually start filming in earnest, but with the way things are rapidly changing, we’re going to be taking more of a “we’ll believe it when we see it” philosophy on things. Once the cast is actually there at work and things are going swimmingly, we’ll start to celebrate then.

Our hope is that the series itself will be able to begin in winter 2021 as it often does, with there being some sort of Christmas Special taking place beforehand. There could be changes, though, and we certainly understand that; even still, When Calls the Heart, by virtue of timing, probably is not being impacted by the pandemic as much as some other shows out there are.

What do you want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 8?

Do you think we’ll see episodes at around the time that we’re used to it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

