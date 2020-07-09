Outlander: New Caitriona Balfe – Sam Heughan season 5 clip surfaces







We know that we’re a long time away still from Outlander season 6 coming out, but it seems as though we’re going to get a few morsels along the way to tide us over.

Today, Sony Pictures TV started to unravel some of the first teases from the upcoming season 5 Blu-ray collection, which is currently slated to come out on September 15. The Collector’s Edition in particular is slated to contain four new Outlander Untold scenes (which further along the story for certain supporting characters), plus a number of other behind-the-scenes featurettes. You can find out some more about it just by visiting the link here.

For some more video coverage on Outlander, check out our take on what the future could hold below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our series playlist. That’s where we have reactions for all of season 5.

Clearly, Sony is trying to get the word out about the collection early, since they released a deleted scene over at E! News featuring Jamie and Claire discussing penicillin. It’s something that Caitriona Balfe’s character was working to create for much of season 5, and it’s something that proved very much effective in treating Jamie. It just so happens to have been made out of mold, and the deleted scene is a fun interaction. Given that there are so many fans of Balfe and Sam Heughan out there, it does make you wonder why the scene was cut in the first place — we don’t think it was simply shot for the Blu-Ray. It probably just did not add to the flow of its particular episode. Pacing is important for a lot of these stories. It’s all a means of ensuring that they are delivered perfectly to viewers.

We’re sure that this deleted scene is really just going to be scratching the surface for what else will be released and/or on the Blu-ray collection. While Starz will continue to have all of the episodes for your viewing pleasure, purchasing the collection is the way to get all of the bonus features and really have some new content while we deal with what may very well be one of the longest Droughtlanders yet.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander and what you can expect to see next

Are you planning to pick up the Outlander season 6 Blu-ray collection?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to stick around to get some more information. (Photo: Starz.)

Mark those calendars! The Season 5 Limited Collector's Edition Blu-ray is available to add to your collection on September 15th. Pre-order today – https://t.co/7jcEEjIUsa pic.twitter.com/9v9HsfjKFM — The Outlander Collector (@Outlanderclctr) July 9, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







