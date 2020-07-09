America’s Got Talent season 15: More studio auditions coming







We knew that there was one more audition show coming on America’s Got Talent season 15, but simultaneously we still had questions as to how it was going to play out. Take, for example, whether or not there is going to be any more studio auditions. We heard some speculation about possible video auditions, but it does seem like the judges are still going to be seeing auditions … or at least some of them.

In the promotional photos that we’ve seen for the remaining auditions, Heidi Klum is still not present, and neither is recent guest judge Eric Stonestreet. Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel are going to be there to finish things off without an audience. It’s going to be a strange environment for sure, but the end of these auditions will allow the show to continue pivoting towards their next phase.

What we know right now in terms of Judge Cuts is fairly simple: We’re going to be seeing all four main judges present for what is a strange, socially-distanced part of the competition where they will travel around a lot, watch some performances, and make some decisions. This will be an abbreviated version, where a lot of acts are just put through automatically to the live shows. Everyone is still working out a way to make those happen, but the plan is to try to have some acts there live. Unfortunately, due to rising deaths and cases in California right now, we’re in a spot where almost everything is subject to change.

