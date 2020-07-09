American Soul season 2 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: Don’s new goal







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on American Soul season 2 episode 8? There are a couple of things worth noting, starting with this: We’re nearing the end of this season. Next week is the finale! We don’t know exactly what the future is going to hold here, so we’re at this point right now where we’ve gotta enjoy every single moment for what it is. Don’s going to try to keep Soul Train going, but also expand some of his business at the same time. While doing all of that, he’s also going to be trying to take on a major health concern, as well.

(Hey, given that we are so close to the end of the season, did you really think that American Soul was going to feature characters battling just one thing? That’s almost too easy.)

For a few more details, be sure to check out the American Soul season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

As Don battles with his raging migraines, he looks to secure a new talk show with the network; after surviving their near-death experience, Simone and JT search for their own independence and win over Aiya’s foster parents.

Through all of its run, one of the things that American Soul has done a rather good job at is finding a way to balance out some of the history and the music with the personal stories. We don’t think that they’ve ever lost sight of that, and we really hope that we’re going to be able to see this play out still moving forward.

Hopefully, this finale does give you a good sense of closure. With there being so much uncertainty, getting a satisfying end to this adaptation is so important. Sure, we already know the full Soul Train story based on history, but there is something cool about watching this dramatization play out!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Soul

What do you most want to see when it comes to American Soul season 2 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: BET.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







