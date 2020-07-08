How MacGyver season 5, Magnum PI season 3 will press onward







Yesterday, the news was first revealed that CBS has fired MacGyver and Magnum PI showrunner Peter M. Lenkov over reports of workplace misconduct. You can read more about some of the specific allegations over here, and the departure means that there will be creative shakeups on both of these shows moving forward.

So what will the future hold for both of these shows? If you love them both, rest assured that there are still reasons aplenty to be confident in the future.

First and foremost, all of them reportedly have the same casts still on board. If you love Lucas Till, Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Henry Ian Cusick, or others, we have no indication they are departing the show. Performers are there every day on set, and they become vessels for communication in a lot of ways. They know what fans want to see often from their characters and can bring that wisdom.

Meanwhile, there are also so many other talented people behind the scenes. A showrunner can be very much important, but without the people around them, a production simply does not happen. There are qualified, experienced writer-producers ready to go here, and they are people who will have the exciting challenge now of combining what these shows are with their own unique vision. They also may be able to inspire writers’ rooms in new ways.

When it comes to MacGyver, the baton is being passed to Monica Macer. She’s new to the series, having joined (per the New York Times) this past June. Yet, she brings fantastic experience from such shows as Queen Sugar, Nashville, and Gentified. She’s got experience across multiple genres and should handle the transition swimmingly. Magnum PI has a more familiar long-term showrunner in Eric Guggenheim, who helped to develop the revival from the very beginning. He’ll carry the baton forward without a problem.

If you love both MacGyver and Magnum PI, rest assured that they will be all-systems-go for when filming is allowed to begin. For Magnum, it may very well be as soon as next month per some recent reports.

