Outlander video: Maria Doyle Kennedy reflects on acting challenges







Right in the thick of Emmy season, who doesn’t want to hear from Maria Doyle Kennedy talking all things acting?

In the Outlander video below (entitled a bit of Wednesday wisdom from the show’s official account), the actress behind Jocasta makes it clear what the biggest challenges are of playing the character. Yet, these are not hurdles that are meant to overwhelm; instead, she sees them more as opportunities and chances to grow. Since Jocasta does not have her sight, she has to find other ways to communicate, whether it be careful listening or through body language. That helped Maria to realize further that there are new ways to carry herself as a performer. She could express vulnerability in a more physical way, or utilize dialogue to portray a feeling that she could sometimes carry through with her eyes.

For more news on Outlander in video form, check out some thoughts on what the future could hold below! After you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. That’s where we have reactions from all season 5 episodes.

While Kennedy was not in every episode of Outlander season 5, she definitely did still have her fair share of notable moments. Take, for example, Jocasta and Murtagh discussing what they each had to give, and why the two of them would never work fully. It was one of the more powerful moments of that season, and it made the loss of Murtagh later all the more painful. Jocasta remains a complicated character — there are vulnerabilities she has that are human but also aspects of her life that are indefensible. Outlander does a good job of portraying all of that, and we imagine that this character and River Run overall will still have some sort of role to play in season 6 and beyond. After all, Jamie does not have a lot of family in America that are separate from Fraser’s Ridge, and she has done good by him on occasion — though she also did try to marry away Brianna. Like we said, she’s complicated, to say the least.

What do you think about Maria Doyle Kennedy’s portrayal of Jocasta on Outlander season 5?

What do you think happens next for the character? Be sure to share right now in the comments. Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Starz.)

For a bit of #WednesdayWisdom, we asked the always amazing @mariadkennedy what she's learned from her character. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/Rdp6WrWXOn — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) July 8, 2020

