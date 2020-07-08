The Boys season 2 trailer: Keep Homelander away from milk







The Boys season 2 is coming onto Amazon this September, and we know that there is a lot of insanity coming around every corner. For some further evidence of that very thing, just check out the new trailer!

You can watch the full clip now over at the link here, and it details a number of important things when it comes to both The Boys and the Seven. First and foremost, Homelander is every bit as weird as he once was. He’s not putting his time into being a better person; instead, he’s more concerned with being a terrible father, trying to seize power at Vought, and drinking milk in the most bizarre way possible. Starlight is also still a part of the Seven, but is she really one of the good guys or not? We’re still waiting to see on that. She’s been betrayed by so many people, but she could still be a mole between the Boys and the Seven depending on circumstance.

This trailer also does give you a small tease for Stormfront, the new member of the team and someone who is far more socially-savvy than any of the other characters. Will that be a good or bad thing? Time will tell.

As for some of the other characters, the trailer features the return of Butcher, but doesn’t give you a good sense as to where he’s been. The Boys will probably still have some of the craziest plans out there, and we’ll see how they unfold over the course of the episodes ahead. We just have to wait until September 4 to see them…

