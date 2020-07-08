The Baker and the Beauty season 2 not happening, fails to find home







Following its recent cancellation at ABC, we know that there were people hoping to see The Baker and the Beauty season 2 happening somewhere. Unfortunately, we have news now indicating that it’s just not going to happen.

According to a report from TVLine, the romantic comedy-drama hybrid series will remain canceled, as it has failed to find a new home elsewhere. We did think that there was a small chance that a streaming provider like Hulu or Disney+ could be interested in the show, but it felt like a small chance. The big problem here is that The Baker and the Beauty just didn’t have a sizable audience on ABC, and didn’t have enough time to build a big fanbase.

For some more news on The Baker and the Beauty’s cancellation in video form now, be sure to watch the latest below. After you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and stick around for other coverage.

This was a fun show — the one thing that The Baker and the Beauty really suffers from is the simple fact that it never had enough of a chance to really stand on its own. The promotion for season 1 wasn’t spectacular outside of ABC, and it didn’t help that it had a terrible lead-in for most of its run in The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart. Sometimes, shows never really had all that much of a chance to succeed.

Hopefully, ABC will work in the future to retain some of its late spring/summer shows, especially ones that have a diverse cast and tell stories that you don’t often get on TV. This cancellation comes less than a year after the network ended Grand Hotel, and in general the network hasn’t kept a summer scripted show in quite a few years.

We’ll miss The Baker and the Beauty — for now, we’ll just assume that Noa and Daniel get married and have a happy ending to their story.

What do you think about The Baker and the Beauty being canceled at ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







