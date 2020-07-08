Big Brother 22: What a possible delay means for season length







There’s a good chance that you heard the news already that Big Brother 22 is probably not premiering this month. Given what we know at the moment, that makes some sense. It does not appear as though anyone is in sequester at the moment and instead, production is trying to determine whether or not filming can happen before proceeding forward.

Here’s where things seem to be landing for now. Odds are, the new season of the show is going to be premiering when we get around to August. If that happens, then it’s looking like the season would run until September and at least part of October. Would that interfere with the CBS fall schedule? Probably not, and mostly due to the fact that the network is probably not going to be premiering any of their typical fall stuff on time. MacGyver and The Amazing Race are really the only shows on their schedule that already have some episodes in the can, ready to be aired. CBS may need Big Brother for a while.

But how long would they need it? We’re willing to bet that it goes for at least half of October, if not longer. Our ideal situation would be to carry the show through to the end of October, mostly so that you could have something that is roughly 90 days if you were able to start the game itself at the beginning of the month. That would also give the fall shows a chance to film and then find their footing.

One thing we feel pretty confident about is this: We’re going to get at least 60 days. Unless other shows somehow get back to work before Big Brother, there’s no way CBS will have enough programming ready in advance.

