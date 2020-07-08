Greenleaf season 5 episode 3: What was AJ’s big secret?







Throughout the first three episodes of Greenleaf season 5, AJ and his secret have taken center stage for a big chunk of the story — and we understand why. So much of Grace’s own story as of late has been geared around him, and after his attempt at taking his own life, we had to assume that there was something more lurking underneath the surface that we were waiting to learn about.

So what did it end up being? We’re still not even sure that this is all of the story, but AJ confided in Sophia and then Grace that he is HIV-positive. He contracted it after he was sexually assaulted while in prison and this is what he now has to live with. It’s something that does take its toll on him, and it could explain at least some of his recent behaviors.

If you are interested in getting some more Greenleaf video thoughts, be sure to watch some of the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do just that, remember to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our show playlist. We’ll have more reactions all season long…

Yet, there are still some lingering questions, with a number of them having to deal with the mystery man who first appeared at the end of season 4. It was only after his death became apparent that we saw AJ willing to take his own life, so was there some sort of connection there that caused him to do it? Was he tied to something that happened to him in prison? There is clearly a connection there, and that is something that we think the writers still are going to need to explore a little bit more.

Then again, you could say this in general about a number of different stories. Take, for example, what is going on at the moment when it comes to the will. What happened with Bishop so many years ago is casting a long shadow, and he’s not left at a point where he has to claim he has the latest version of said will, one that gives him ownership and authority when it comes to the house. Yet, this could still turn into a battle. Meanwhile, Charity is dealing with a battle of her own against Judy, and Bishop himself is clearly trying to do what he can to show that he is in good health. The man is desperate to avoid seeing a doctor, even if it would make sense for him to do so.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Greenleaf right now

What did you think about the events of Greenleaf season 5 episode 3?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to also stick around in the event you want other news related to the series. (Photo: OWN.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







