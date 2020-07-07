Yellowstone season 3 ratings continue to prove show’s dominance







Ever since the Yellowstone season 3 premiere delivered record-breaking numbers, a part of us wondered if there would be a big drop-off. That does happen sometimes with cable shows, as viewers get excited to watch the first episode due in part to some sort of long hiatus. Eventually, you do have to brace yourself for some sort of drop-off after the fact.

Yet, we’re three episodes in at the moment and the numbers for Yellowstone season 3 continue to be every bit as solid as we could have hoped. This installment drew a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also more than 3.7 million live viewers — in the latter measure, it was actually stronger than the week before! This show is giving us a great sense of consistency, and that does go to suggest that we could see these numbers persist for the remainder of the season.

Typically when you do see positive ratings like these, it leads to you starting to wonder how the network is going to reward viewers for their loyalty. Here is some of the concern that lies here — Yellowstone has already been renewed for another season. There is no real concern that we need to have when it comes to the show’s future. Of course, it’d be great to see a season 5 ordered in advance, but there’s no real reason for the Paramount Network to do that … especially when it’s not even clear right now when season 4 will be able to start filming. We’re lucky that the show films far in advance of its premiere date, given that this allowed us a chance to have a full season rather than one with an incomplete ending scattered in there.

Now, we’ll have to wait and see where the ratings go moving forward. With that big Jimmy cliffhanger in mind, we have to imagine that there’s a real interest in what is next.

