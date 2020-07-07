Good Witch season 7: Do season 6 finale ratings help renewal odds?







At the moment, we wish we had great news to share in regards to a Good Witch season 7 renewal. Do we think that it is still happening? Sure, but we’re also well aware that there is a difference between thinking that something is happening and then having the actual moment come to pass.

For now, the best thing that we can do is try to make at least some determinations based on the ratings for this past finale, which aired on Sunday night. Did they help to move the needle, or potentially crash the numbers in some other way?

By and large, we’d consider some of the numbers we’re seeing to be positive … at least mostly so. Overall, this past episode generated a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also 1.9 million live viewers. These are numbers that are fairly in line with the rest of the season — there was no real surge that came with the end of the season, but also no real decline. We’re seeing the status quo maintained and now, we look more towards the future.

At this point, we have a feeling that Hallmark Channel knows what sort of show Good Witch is. They’ve seen it get the ratings that it has over the past several years and they understand its audience. We’re not here to tell you that the Catherine Bell series is ever going to become some runaway ratings-juggernaut hit; yet, it does well enough to justify another season. That’s especially the case given the amount of loose threads that are still out there from the end of season 6. We won’t be satisfied if this is the end, and we hope that there are some chances still to see everything play out moving forward.

Are you feeling fairly confident about a Good Witch season 7 renewal?

