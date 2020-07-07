The Amazing Race season 33: Phil Keoghan preaches patience on filming







We know that The Amazing Race season 32 is coming onto CBS this fall … but what about the future of the series beyond that? We know that there is a season 33 coming, but it’s going to be one of the strangest seasons out there. Filming was interrupted due to the global health crisis, as this was one of the first shows that found itself grounded. Given the international nature of this show, it makes a lot of sense to take a cautious approach here.

Rest assured, eventually The Amazing Race will return to production. Yet, we don’t think it’s going to be anytime soon. Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Phil Keoghan (who is busy promoting his new Tough as Nails series) had the following to say on the subject:

“People have asked me when we’re going to be back shooting Amazing Race … And all I can say is, ‘As soon as that curve goes down.’ That line that we see — which is so depressing right now — unfortunately, is an indication of not shooting/shooting, not shooting/shooting. I mean, that’s all there is to it.”

We’d be honestly surprised if the series is back filming at any point this year — it may need a vaccine to come in. When you think about most of the shows that are out there, one of the things we keep hearing is a need for a stable environment where people are tested and socially distanced from each other. That’s basically impossible with a show like this, where you are sending people to crowded countries and unusual situations. Maybe in 2021, we’ll see everyone back and the show can premiere at some point later that year.

For now, we’re just happy that there is a season 32 coming up soon. That season filmed years ago, and it’s crazy to think that the contestants are still sitting around and waiting for it to air.

