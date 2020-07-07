Outlander stars Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish speak more about book







Yesterday, the glorious news first came out that Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are publishing a book! Entitled Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other, this is a chance to experience a recounting of their journey that inspired the upcoming Men in Kilts.

We expect that this book will be insightful, funny, and also a different way to experience the Sam – Graham story. We know the two of them thanks to their work on Outlander, but they’ve each had incredible careers and a great friendship, as well.

Want more news regarding the future of Outlander in video form? then watch some of the latest at the bottom of this article! After you check that out, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our series playlist. There will be more discussions on the show coming.

In the video below, you can see the two actors discussing further the inspiration for the book, which has come with its fair share of challenges. Sam and Graham have spent months away from each other amidst this health crisis, but they still found a way to be productive and work with each other. The video tells you a little bit about that process, where you can purchase the book, and is overall a delightful listen. The two take a good bit of pride on what they’ve done, both in terms of Outlander and also this show. (Sam also reveals in here that he recently re-watched a lot of the series — hopefully, Sam and much of the cast will be able to film season 6 a little bit later this year.)

Remember that you can purchase the book now by visiting the show’s official website. It sounds like there will be a special person writing the foreword as well … just be prepared for a reveal there.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Sam and Graham’s book

Are you excited to read Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish’s new book?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do that, stick around for more news on Outlander. (Photo: Starz.)v

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







