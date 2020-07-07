The Last Kingdom season 5 renewal official at Netflix







For everyone excited to see more of Uhtred, son of Uhtred, consider this article your source of great news. The Last Kingdom is coming back!

Today, Netflix confirmed that they are bringing back the historical drama for a fifth season, a move that should be celebrated by many. The Last Kingdom may be one of the streaming service’s more underrated hits — it still doesn’t feel like it has the audience that it should here in America, but it’s found a fantastic global audience of people who are eager to see the story continue. It’s a story of vengeance, destiny, allegiances, and in the end survival. Uhtred has gone through a lot already, and he still doesn’t have everything that he wants.

What we hope is that season 5 does manage to give Uhtred a few more victories, but obviously not too many in the event that there is another season beyond it. We know that there are so many forces colliding at this point that things are going to get rather violent — after all, haven’t they already? Season 4 brought about the death of several key characters, and also put Uhtred in a position where he realized that he would not be able to please everyone. It concluded in a way that leaves us very excited for what’s going to be coming next.

Unfortunately, in the end we’re going to be stuck waiting for a good while to see what’s coming. The majority of products globally are still not happening due to the health crisis. There are typically long waits between seasons as it is, so we’d consider ourselves pleasantly surprised if we get season 5 at some point in 2021. It’s still possible, but we’re not in the business of handing out false hope.

