The Bold and the Beautiful: How is it working with filming restrictions?







The Bold and the Beautiful has been a part of daytime television for more than three decades, but never in that time period has it ever faced a situation like this. Millions of Americans are stuck at home dealing with a global crisis, and it is one of the few shows currently trying to press on in production. It’s not a difficult thing to do in this climate, and we’ve heard all about some of the restrictions that are making things complicated. Actors are at a distance from each other, there are camera tricks and “movie magic” to produce something that looks like intimacy, and everyone who can work remotely is.

Will the show be able to keep things going? It remains to be seen. On-screen, though, it does feel like the show is trying to create something that still feels familiar to longtime fans. Their goal is to make it feel as though it’s the same show fans have loved for generations.

In speaking on this subject to TVInsider, here is some of what showrunner Bradley Bell had to say on the subject:

We’re really trying to highlight at this time family and intimacy, love and connection at a time when the world is disconnected through social-distancing. While we’re social distancing on stage, we’re using all our resources with our writers, actors, and directors to create a place where there is no social distancing – where love and family is still functioning fully.

The Bold and the Beautiful may not have come back to work in order to be a test case for other people, but we feel like that is what they’ve turned into regardless. There are going to be a number of other productions out there who look at them in order to see what with their strategy is working. Hopefully, everyone does remain safe, and viewers end up getting a lot of the same story that they’ve come to know and love over time.

Do you think The Bold and the Beautiful will be able to pull off a show that feels very much similar?

