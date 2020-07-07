Big Brother 22: ET segment turns out to be anniversary retrospective







We’re back with the latest edition of “false expectations with Big Brother 22” and this time around, we’re looking right at an Entertainment Tonight segment. This is something that eagle-eyed viewers figured out was happening last week, and of course this led to all of us hoping that there could be news of actual substance in it.

Was there really? Well, prepare to be disappointed. Instead, the entire segment was a brief tribute (very brief) to the show’s 20-year run the day after its anniversary. We’re glad that there was a chance to reminisce we suppose, but it didn’t really focus on many iconic players save for showmances and didn’t give any information at all on the future. To be fair to ET, they never hyped it as anything about season 22 … but we still had hope.

For some more video coverage on tonight’s Big Brother 22 events, be sure to watch the latest below! After you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our show playlist — a great source for ongoing news on the series. We’ve got more coming that you don’t want to miss.

For those wondering why CBS is being so coy, we suppose that it has a lot to do with the fact that they don’t know 100% if another season can happen. They are working in order to establish the necessary parameters, but as reported earlier it’s probably going to be weeks before potential contestants are even sequestered. It may be August, at the earliest, before a premiere. They don’t want to give any false hope, but it is still frustrating since there is no real concrete information and there have been enough rumors to suggest that something could happen.

Will we get a Big Brother 22, in the end? For now, we remain cautiously optimistic … but it’s going to take a lot of patience on the part of all of us. Also, we have a hard time thinking that this ET segment is the last instance of us being excited about something and then feeling a letdown in the end.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother!

What do you think about this Big Brother 22 segment?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some more updates throughout the off-season. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







