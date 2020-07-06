When Calls the Heart season 8: The premiere script is done!







At the moment, getting updates on When Calls the Heart season 8, or any show for that matter, is not the easiest thing in the world to do. What’s the reason for that? Filming has not started for it and while it looks to be kicking off soon, we’ll believe it when it actually starts. This is not us being overly pessimistic; instead, it’s more of just a reference to where we are in the world right now. Just about everything out there is pretty touch-and-go.

If there is one thing that we can say with a certain degree of confidence, though, it’s this — the first episode of season 8 looks to be pretty fantastic. For a reference, check out the post below from Brian Bird on Twitter. There’s no significant story tease with this, but it is a reference to the fact that the season 8 premiere has been written. Not only that, but there may be some very big moments sprinkled in from start to finish.

We know that When Calls the Heart season 8 could kick off with some sort of Christmas Special later this year, only to later kick off with more new episodes in the late winter. It remains to be seen if any of that will change, but we’re sure that Elizabeth will have more of an arc involving Nathan and Lucas. Not only that, but we’ve got a good feeling that some other characters across Hope valley will have some meaningful moments, as well.

Ultimately, the goal of When Calls the Heart is to be inspired, to smile, and to get a little bit of a break from the rest of the world. Our hope is that some of that hope will be especially present this time around given everything that is going on in the world.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart right now

What do you want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, be sure to stick around in the event you want other news on the show. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

#Hearties… I just read the @WCTH_TV season 8 opener written by @brspndr and all I can say is… Boom. pic.twitter.com/oiubEfbUpD — Brian Bird (@brbird) July 3, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







