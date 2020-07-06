Outlander stars Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish reveal Clanlands book







We’ve noted for a while that Outlander star Sam Heughan has been working on a book. Now, we come bearing more details about that very thing!

Today, the actor revealed on Instagram alongside Graham McTavish that they are releasing Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other. This is a book that chronicles the journey that the two went on filming their Scottish history/culture series now entitled Men in Kilts. The book, like the Starz series, are coming later this year.

In the Instagram video announcing the book the two actors joke around with each other while also noting that they’ve gotten the book together over the past few months. This is a chance for people to see further everything that they’ve been up to, while also getting some personal stories and anecdotes from the two men. Basically, this will allow readers to get to know Sam and Graham like never before!

For all Outlander fans out there, we imagine that this book will help make the extended hiatus all the easier. Even if you’re not a regular viewer of the show, though, there’s still a lot in here for you if you enjoy reading about travel, the craft of acting, and unique points of view. We’re excited to hear more about it in due time.

For more information on the Clanlands book right now, all you have to do is visit the link here.

Are you excited to buy Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish’s Clanlands book?

