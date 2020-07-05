NCIS season 18: Will the long hiatus hurt the ratings at all?







The wait for NCIS season 18 is a long one — as a matter of fact, it’s likely going to be the longest in the show’s history.

For the vast majority of the run of the crime drama on CBS, one of the things that we’ve gotten used to is new episodes from September until May with some little breaks sprinkled in here and there. Even back during the writers’ strike of the 2007-08 season, they still found a way to keep this schedule (just with a larger break in between). The show’s been off the air since April, and with each passing week it gets less and less likely that we will see episodes before October.

Is a fall premiere date still feasible? Sure, but with the current state of the health crisis in California we’re really cautious about giving any sort of projection.

Let’s get to the question that we mentioned in the title here — should we expect some sort of ratings hit because of the long delay? We don’t think that this is a shocking question to ask. After all, we’ve seen instances time and time again of series being hurt because they were off the air for some extended period of time. There’s a chance viewers are going to go off and discover some other show, and that is a legitimate thing to be concerned about.

Will that happen here? If we had to wager a guess, we’d lean more towards no … at least for the time being. There are two factors that should keep the NCIS ratings strong, even in an era where a lot of other shows suffer. The concern of people going elsewhere is alleviated by the fact that there aren’t really any other shows out there airing new programming. Also, the nostalgia for this show and love for it is next-level. It’s comforting for many people. After the summer so many people are going through, we imagine that it will be a thrill for many to see it back.

Do you still think NCIS season 18 will deliver good ratings despite the delay?

