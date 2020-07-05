Snowpiercer episode 9, 10 spoilers: The two-hour finale event!







Next week on Snowpiercer episode 9, you better be prepared for the end of the road. Not only are we getting that episode, but there is also one more immediately after the fact. This is the two-part finale, one meant to showcase the aftermath of all of the chaos on the train. It may also very well set the stage for a season 2. (Let’s go ahead and cross our fingers that it finds a way to live up to some of the hype.)

Below, check out the Snowpiercer episodes 9 and 10 synopsis in the event you want some other news on what’s coming up next:

Episode 9, “Old Ways, Old Wars” – “The rebel forces are on the ropes when a dangerous foe defects to their side. They hatch a final plan to take control of Snowpiercer once and for all, but it comes at a grave moral cost, and just may destroy them all.”

Episode 10 (finale), “994 Cars Long” – “In the revolution’s aftermath, Layton (Daveed Diggs) struggles to govern the shell-shocked survivors. Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) finally makes peace with her demons, only to realize the biggest threat to their survival is right over her shoulder.”

What excites us the most about these two episodes is a real shot at seeing Layton and Melanie face the consequences, both good and bad, of everything that they’ve been a part of this season. Neither one of them could have ever expected this journey going in the direction that it has. They have been reactive to some of the circumstances around them and, suffice it to say, it’s been a near-constant source of chaos. It’s entertaining chaos still, but chaos nonetheless. Be prepared for a cliffhanger of some sort at the end of this season — even if some character arcs are concluded here, there could be at least a tease for whatever is coming up next.

