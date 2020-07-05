Grantchester season 5 episode 5 spoilers (PBS): Will’s faith is tested







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on Grantchester season 5 episode 5? Let’s just say we’re going from one intense case to another. This time around, it’s one that could be personal to Will.

Typically we wait to share the official episode synopsis for a little while in these articles, but for the sake of this one, it makes some sense to get there almost right away:

When Will finds two boys near death, he must face up to his part in their tragedy, while unearthed secrets prove to be the hardest test of his faith yet.

What we think this synopsis is a reminder of right away is that no one is really immune from these sort of crises of faith. It happens for a lot of people over the course of their lives and this is a hard think that he is forced to confront with. It only makes sense that someone who deals with this sort of tragedy would have major questions as to whether or not they can continue to be who they once were.

The reason we’re hopeful in regards to Will’s future is quite simple: There may very well be more to this story than he knows or can recognize. Not only that, but there are also going to be, more than likely, a whole host of people that he can lean on. We do think that he is going to have the support of a lot of people close to him, and that of course includes Geordie. From the outside looking in, this will be an important episode for character development … and also be one that sets up the end of this season.

This may be the most important thing to stress at the moment — there’s only more episode left once we get to the end of episode 5. Be prepared for emotions aplenty.

